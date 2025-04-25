Amanda Patrick discusses Running as Medicine and the Run for Reconciliation

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News (ANNews) – “When I run, I feel like I fit in with the land, I don’t have to run fast. I can walk, I can stop, I can do what I want – nobody is judging me,” shared Amanada Patrick. Running as medicine has connected her to her roots. When engaging with Mother Earth and her teachings, it is a never-ending knowledge system of wealth that supports us in the longevity of good relations with ourselves and everyone around us. The spirit of Mother Earth she brings insight into everything we do. And for our Metis sister, Amanda Patrick, the clarity that Mother Earth brings is found when she is running outdoors. “My journey as an Indigenous person, the cultural…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice