B.C. First Nation at UN calling for government help in battling toxic drug crisis

April 25, 2025 82 views

Members of the Tsilhqot’in Nation in British Columbia are at the United Nations headquarters in New York City calling for the provincial and Canadian governments to fund recovery beds and other supports in the battle against the toxic drug crisis. Chief Roger William with the Tsilhqot’in National Government says they’re asking for help to address the crisis in their own way, through culturally centred programming, improving access to treatment and recovery services, and expanding supportive housing. William says the basic needs of their members must be met in order to stop their “people from falling into using drugs.” The news conference comes one year after the Tsilhqot’in Nation declared a local state of emergency after a spike in deaths from toxic drug poisoning in its six member nations in central…

