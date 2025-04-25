‘We still need to use it’: Musician speaks of Dane-zaa’s growth on the heels of new single

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — From childhood, Garry Oker was enamoured with the sound of music. Oker, whose new single Tsuu Naa Yeh will debut on April 24th, the same day of the Reawakening of Our Language gathering in Fort St. John, spoke to Energeticcity.ca about his musical exploits. The title is a phrase from the Beaver language meaning “be kind.” “A long time ago I was told ‘your song is ahead of you,’” said Oker, a member of Doig River First Nation (DRFN). “So even with that context of thought, that I need to keep looking, it inspired me to continue searching for my song.” Oker’s first musical inspiration was his grandfather. Oker said he can remember playing alongside him, mimicking the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice