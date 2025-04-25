Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak Joina Canadian Delegation for the Pope Francis Funeral Services

Unceded Algonquin Territory, Ottawa – National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak will join the Canadian delegation, led by Governor General Mary Simon, to attend the funeral service of His Holiness Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88. National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak will participate in the Canadian delegation to honour the legacy of Pope Francis and acknowledge his efforts to advance truth and reconciliation with First Nations in Canada. “It is important to recognize Pope Francis for his leadership within an institution resistant to progressive change,” said National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak. “His Holiness disrupted the status quo in a good way. On many issues, including the many harms and crimes inflicted by Catholic clergy on First Nations children in the Indian residential school’ system,…



