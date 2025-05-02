National News
A fourth person dies from a Minneapolis mass shooting and the suspect is charged with murder

May 2, 2025 44 views

By Steve Karnowski MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A fourth person has died from a mass shooting in Minneapolis earlier this week in which investigators believe a fifth person was killed hours late in retaliation, police said Friday. The 28-year-old man had been hospitalized in grave condition since the shootings late Tuesday, and died Thursday shortly after federal authorities arrested a 34-year-old suspect, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement. The murder charges allege the suspect was in a vehicle with five other people when he shot them all in the head before fleeing. One of them survived and was able to identify the suspect to police. Police say the victims were Native American. The shootings have shaken the large Indigenous community in the Phillips neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis. Police…

