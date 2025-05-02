National News
Kahnawake grand chief to wait and see on Carney

May 2, 2025 173 views

By Olivier Cadotte, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand chief Cody Diabo said that in the days following the Liberal Party of Canada winning a minority government mandate – electing, at the time of writing, 168 members of Parliament (MPs) – he is being cautious about prime minister Mark Carney and the return of the Liberals to office. “I have to see what he’s all about. They always talk a big game when they’re running for office,” said Diabo. “They’ll say things, then they get elected, and then it’s a different story. So we’re in a wait and see mode right now, but we’re still going to be pushing our issues.” That being said, Diabo is not exactly impressed about some of the promises the Liberals…

