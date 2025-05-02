National News
Carney says he won’t make a pact with NDP, confirms King Charles to launch Parliament

May 2, 2025 122 views

By Dylan Robertson King Charles will visit Ottawa to deliver the speech from the throne at the end of this month in a show of support for Canadian sovereignty, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday. The news came in his first press conference since leading the Liberals to a fourth straight mandate in Monday’s election, where he laid out the priorities for his first few months, promising to “embark on the biggest transformation of our economy since the end of the Second World War.” “This will be an incredibly exciting time as we take control of our economic destiny to create a new Canadian economy that works for everyone,” Carney said in a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa. The first step toward enacting that promise comes…

