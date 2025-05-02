National News
Seven facing charges after Six Nations Police raid local operation

May 2, 2025 47 views

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police have charged seven people in connection with a cocaine trafficking operation at Six Nations Six Nations Police’ Drug Enforcement Unit raided two residences and a motor vehicle on Chiefswood Road and Fifth Line Road April 9, 2025. Police executed the Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act Search Warrants seizing suspected cocaine, fentanyl, currency, scales, drug packaging along with a handgun with ammunition. As a result police have arrested and charged seven people in connection: Diamond Butler, 20 and Keara Lickers, 19, both of Ohsweken, ON with the following criminal offences: – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl – Weapon: Unauthorized Possession – Possession Over $5,000 – Weapon: Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession Daniel Butler,…

