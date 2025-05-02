National News
Sturgeon Lake and Mikisew chiefs tell premier to cease and desist ‘separatist threats’

May 2, 2025 63 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News In the wake of the 2025 federal election revealing an increasingly polarized electorate, First Nations leaders in Alberta are demanding that Premier Danielle Smith stop fanning the flames of separatism. On Wednesday, two days after the election, Chief Sheldon Sunshine of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro of Mikisew Cree Nation co-authored a cease and desist letter to Premier Smith regarding her “separatist threats.” Smith, who warned Prime Minister Mark Carney of an “unprecedented national unity crisis” if he doesn’t accede to several policy demands, has said that while she won’t initiate a referendum on Alberta independence, she won’t prevent one from occurring if it goes through the appropriate process. On Tuesday, Justice Minister Mickey Amery introduced legislation…

