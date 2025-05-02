National News
Indigenous youth travel south to find rhythm, credits and connection

May 2, 2025 56 views

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Several dozen Indigenous youth from 14 northern, fly-in communities have travelled by helicopters, planes, boats and long bus rides to gather in a large barn in Brant County. Some smile. Others have intense looks of concentration. But one by one, they come out of their shells as they move to the music — an upbeat mix that sounds like a Girl Talk-Indigenous fusion. They’re there for a rigorous week of dance rehearsals with professional choreographers, which will culminate in Outside Looking In’s (OLI) 18th annual showcase on May 9 at Chrysalis in Toronto. But the week isn’t just about dance — it will empower and help them envision a future beyond high school, OLI’s CEO Hope Sanderson told The Spectator….

