National News
ticker

Ahead of the conclave, the Vatican staff is to be sworn to secrecy under threat of excommunication

May 5, 2025 58 views

By Vanessa Gera VATICAN CITY (AP) — Cleaners and cooks. Doctors and nurses. Even drivers and elevator operators. All the support staff for the cardinals who will elect the successor to Pope Francis are taking an oath of secrecy on Monday ahead of the conclave that’s starting on Wednesday. The punishment for breaking the oath? Automatic excommunication. The oath-taking is being held in the Pauline Chapel at the Vatican for all those assigned to the upcoming conclave. They include clerics in support roles, including confessors speaking various languages. The cardinals themselves will take their oath on Wednesday in the Sistine Chapel, before they cast their first ballots. But an array of laypeople are also required to house and feed the cardinals. A conclave’s duration cannot be predicted — and it…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

MMIWG: Father says women are disappearing and it must stop

May 5, 2025 48

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Close to 50 people, including the…

Read more
National News

They don’t have a vote in the conclave, but nuns leading the world’s religious orders gather in Rome

May 5, 2025 58

By Giovanna Dell’orto ROME (AP) — They don’t have a vote in the election of a…

Read more