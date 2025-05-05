National News
ticker

Entrepreneurs working to find funds to restore historic theatres across the Prairies

May 5, 2025 60 views

By Aaron Sousa Not a day goes by that David Stupnikoff doesn’t think about the Princess Theatre. “I drive by it regularly, and I’ve had other friends and people that have visited, and they have such great memories of it,” said Stupnikoff, a courier service owner and show promoter. “People wish it would come back.” Juxtaposed between two brownstones in Edmonton’s historic Old Strathcona district, it is one of a handful of early theatres still standing in Alberta. Opening in 1915, it promised “high class moving pictures” and “high class” vaudeville performances. Until 1940, it was the only movie house in south Edmonton. For a brief period in the 1970s, it showed erotic movies. The theatre shuttered in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and has sat vacant since. “It’s kind…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

MMIWG: Father says women are disappearing and it must stop

May 5, 2025 48

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Close to 50 people, including the…

Read more
National News

They don’t have a vote in the conclave, but nuns leading the world’s religious orders gather in Rome

May 5, 2025 58

By Giovanna Dell’orto ROME (AP) — They don’t have a vote in the election of a…

Read more