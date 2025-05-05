Indigenous leaders hopeful for Carney-led government on economy, reconciliation

By Alessia Passafiume Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed says he doesn’t expect Prime Minister Mark Carney to get everything right immediately as he learns about and crafts policies for Indigenous Peoples, but it’s clear he’s willing to learn. And the leaders of the three national Indigenous organizations say that while former prime minister Justin Trudeau — who helped bring forward a national conservation on reconciliation when elected in 2015 — is no longer at the helm of the party, Carney won’t stray too far from the priorities his government worked on, even if there’s an increased focus on the economy. Obed said Carney’s plan shows a commitment to continuing with reconciliation, and an understanding of the important role Indigenous Peoples play in the economy and the role they can…



