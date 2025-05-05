They don’t have a vote in the conclave, but nuns leading the world’s religious orders gather in Rome

By Giovanna Dell’orto ROME (AP) — They don’t have a vote in the election of a pope, but nearly 900 superiors of the world’s female religious orders gathered in Rome on Monday to chart a course forward, just a few miles away from where cardinals will begin voting this week to choose a successor to Pope Francis. Sister Mary Barron, the president of the umbrella group of leaders of women’s religious orders, urged the superiors and the thousands of nuns around the world who are involved in a myriad of ministries to pray that the cardinals make the right choice and ponder how to carry forward Pope Francis ‘ vision. “We must be vigilant in doing our part to keep that flame of church renewal alive,” she told the assembly…



