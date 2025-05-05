National News
MMIWG: Father says women are disappearing and it must stop

May 5, 2025 48 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Close to 50 people, including the father of a woman killed in July, met at the Red Dress Garden to honour the lives of Membertou band members who have died due to violence. The sound of traditional drumming and song wafted skyward while overhead an eagle circled and circled as if listening to the strong and comforting drum beats. It was an emotional and intimate gathering on Saturday afternoon when close to 50 people met at the Red Dress Garden to honour the lives of Membertou band members who have died due to violence. After band member Jeff Ward performed a ceremonial smudge and participated in the “Honour Song,” he spoke what others were thinking: “The eagle circled and circled…

