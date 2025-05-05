Manitoba First Nation evacuated due to nearby wildfires, one home destroyed

A tribal council representing seven First Nations in Manitoba’s Interlake region has declared a state of emergency as wildfires have destroyed homes and continue to threaten some communities. The Interlake Reserves Tribal Council says homes in Pinaymootang and Peguis First Nations have burned down as nearby wildfires spread over the weekend because of high winds, hot temperatures and dry conditions. The tribal council says two wildfires on each side of the road into Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation are rapidly approaching and the community has begun evacuation efforts. Peguis First Nation declared a state of emergency on Sunday evening as nearby wildfires spread, resulting in the loss of at least one home and several garages and outbuildings. In a social media post this morning, Peguis says roughly 350 evacuees were sent to…



