Indian Head couple recognized with SaskVolunteer Medal

May 5, 2025 191 views

By Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator A group of people received the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal in Regina recently, including Dr. Bruce Neill and Laura Poppy from Indian Head. The 29th annual presentation of the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal took place on April 29 at Government House with 15 honourees from across the province in attendance. Coinciding with National Volunteer Week, the Honourable Bernadette McIntyre Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan presented the medals in person. “The theme of volunteer week this year is Volunteers Make Waves,” she said. “When volunteers come together and push towards a common goal, like waves on the ocean, they roll forward—building momentum, making powerful impacts, sending ripples outward to benefit others that they may never meet. In Saskatchewan, we send out volunteer waves out over…

