National News
ticker

Baby eel fisher calls for enforcement against illegal harvesting on N.S. river

May 7, 2025 52 views

A licensed baby eel fisher says he’s been sending evidence to the federal Fisheries Department of illegal fishing on a Nova Scotia river, but he says Ottawa is not acting. Stanley King, manager of Atlantic Elver Fishery, says he has sent videos and images of unlicensed fishers on the Ingram River, about 40 kilometres southwest of Halifax. However, King says he’s unaware of any fisheries officers showing up at the location to enforce the law. He says he believes the total allowable catch of the tiny eels — which have been selling for about $1,500 per kilogram — has been far exceeded on the river. Atlantic Elver Fishery is among the group of commercial licence holders who have lost half their quota to Indigenous fishers without compensation from the federal…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Potlotek partnering in Valley solar energy project

May 7, 2025 43

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Potlotek First Nation and AI Renewables…

Read more
National News

N.S. police scale back search for two children, say little chance they are alive

May 7, 2025 43

By Lyndsay Armstrong NOVA SCOTIA-Police have scaled back a search for two children reported missing from…

Read more