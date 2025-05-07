National News
Sioux Valley Dakota Nation Chief dismisses group’s call to step down

May 7, 2025 52 views

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun A group that calls itself the Concerned Members of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation is calling on the chief to resign. A letter was presented to chief and council on Monday, Sioux Valley elder Harold Blacksmith said in a social media post this week. The letter calls for Chief Vince Tacan to quit over alleged claims of lack of communication and concerns about delays on community projects such as establishing a police detachment. “These issues, brought forward in good faith, remain unresolved,” the group’s letter stated. “We respectfully and firmly call on you, Chief Vincent Tacan, to step down from your role,” it said. “It is a call for change, renewal, and the restoration of trust between leadership and the people.” A…

