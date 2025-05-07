National News
Indigenous-owned infrastructure vital to country’s trade markets

May 7, 2025

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Business leaders worldwide have been spending a good chunk of time thinking about their trade positions since American President Donald Trump took office in January. Trump’s constant tariff talks have caused many to rethink how to respond. At a recent conference in Toronto, one of the sessions focused on how Indigenous ownership in port, rail and transportation facilities is vital to the country’s ability to service world markets. The session, held April 28 at the First Nations Majors Projects Coalition (FNMPC) conference, was titled Indigenous Leadership in Canada’s Port and Export Infrastructure. The two panelists for the session were Chris Avery and James Berube. Avery is the CEO of the Arctic Gateway Group, which owns and operates the Port of Churchill and Manitoba’s…

