Canada’s premiers to gather for meetings in Saskatchewan in June

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew tells Prime Minister Mark Carney he wants to see Indigenous “fair trade zones” By Catherine Morrison Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Canada’s premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet in person in Saskatchewan on June 1 and 2. Ford, who took part in a conference call with Carney and the other premiers Wednesday, said the premiers congratulated the prime minister on both his election victory and the “restraint” he showed during Tuesday’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. “I don’t think I’d have the restraint that he had yesterday, to be very frank,” Ford said. “I think it’s a good start on a new relationship… I think everyone’s feeling relatively good on the meeting yesterday. So that’s a good start.” Carney spoke with the premiers…



