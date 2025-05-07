National News
Northland asking province and feds for education improvements

May 7, 2025 42 views

By Pearl Lorentzen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader Northland is advocating both the provincial and federal government for changes related to education. Northland School Division board of trustees met on April 26. They started with a closed session, followed by an open discussion on advocacy. The discussion started with federal advocacy on Jordan’s Principle. The division is sending out form letters that parents can send to their members of parliament. The Government of Canada is in charge of on-reserve education for First Nations students and Jordan’s Principle funding. Northland has schools in communities across Northern Alberta, with high Indigenous populations. Some of the students live on reserve, so it has some federally funded students. Also, in the past it had several education assistants and other supports through Jordan’s Principle….

