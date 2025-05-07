National News
ticker

N.S. police scale back search for two children, say little chance they are alive

May 7, 2025 43 views

By Lyndsay Armstrong NOVA SCOTIA-Police have scaled back a search for two children reported missing from their home in northeastern Nova Scotia, saying Wednesday there’s little chance they could have survived after six days in the densely wooded area. RCMP Staff Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon said most searchers would finish their shifts at the end of the day, and the effort to find the children would be reduced to specific areas – including places that had already been looked at. Six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan were reported missing as of 10 a.m. Friday in rural Pictou County, about 140 kilometres northeast of Halifax. “If we thought they were alive right now we’d still be out there,” MacKinnon told reporters at the search command centre. Up to 140 trained searchers…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Potlotek partnering in Valley solar energy project

May 7, 2025 43

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Potlotek First Nation and AI Renewables…

Read more
National News

Northland asking province and feds for education improvements

May 7, 2025 42

By Pearl Lorentzen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader Northland is advocating both the provincial and…

Read more