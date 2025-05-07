N.S. police scale back search for two children, say little chance they are alive

By Lyndsay Armstrong NOVA SCOTIA-Police have scaled back a search for two children reported missing from their home in northeastern Nova Scotia, saying Wednesday there’s little chance they could have survived after six days in the densely wooded area. RCMP Staff Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon said most searchers would finish their shifts at the end of the day, and the effort to find the children would be reduced to specific areas – including places that had already been looked at. Six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan were reported missing as of 10 a.m. Friday in rural Pictou County, about 140 kilometres northeast of Halifax. “If we thought they were alive right now we’d still be out there,” MacKinnon told reporters at the search command centre. Up to 140 trained searchers…



