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“Mental health is not the absence of internal or external challenges”: Nunavut neuroscience student

May 11, 2026 47 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Karen Aglukark has been studying psychology for the past eight years after growing up in Iqaluit and Arviat. While she experienced a lot of pain, she also learned from people who survived trauma to become resilient and strong. “They have taught me that mental health is not the absence of internal or external challenges, it is not the absence of mental disorders, and it is not the presence of perfectly healthy relationships,” Aglukark said. Instead, good mental health is the strength to live a safe and rewarding life, she suggested, and that can’t be done by yourself. Aglukark has some tips for Nunavummiut struggling with mental health issues. Instead of trying to make major changes, shift your way of thinking….

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