Advocates call for B.C. to implement a Red Dress Alert during Kamloops walk

Roughly 150 community members gathered to remember and honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people (MMIWG2S+) at the second annual Red Dress Day walk in Kamloops (Tk’emlúps) on Tuesday, May 5. The event, organized by Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services and Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society, was among several other community events held to raise awareness of the high rates of violence against Indigenous people in Canada. Charting a path from 707 Tranquille Rd. to McDonald Park the group sang, drummed and spent three hours sharing stories of trauma, racism and grief. Red Dress Day began with the REDress Project, which was created by Métis artist Jaime Black in 2010. Since then, the movement has been marked with powerful imagery of red dresses…



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