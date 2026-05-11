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RCMP cannabis raids won’t ‘hamper’ N.B. First Nations pot sale discussions: minister

May 11, 2026 61 views

By Eli Ridder New Brunswick’s Indigenous Affairs minister says he isn’t worried a recent series of raids by the RCMP in three different provinces will derail his negotiations with First Nations to improve controls over the sale of cannabis products. The April 26 raids targeted what the RCMP described as a transnational organized crime network in Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. It included a police search of an unlicensed warehouse in New Brunswick. But the New Brunswick minister, Keith Chiasson — who had toured the warehouse in March, a few weeks before it was searched — said the provincial government has been negotiating with First Nations about cannabis sales for six months, and expects those talks to continue. “This is not going to hamper any discussions between the provincial…

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