‘It’s not a done deal’: Community nearest nuclear waste site to hire lawyer

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com MELGUND — “Its nice to be recognized finally, because we haven’t been up until now.” Pat Daignault is chair of the Melgund Local Services Board, the highest elected official for the unorganized community just 12 kilometres from the proposed location of a deep-geological repository for high-level nuclear waste. The tiny community of only 49 permanent residents is closer to the Revell Lake site than host communities Ignace and Wabigoon Lake Objbwe Nation, although the site is within the traditional territories of both Wabigoon and Eagle Lake First Nation. On April 22, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) and Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) held an open house and presentation in Dyment, a small settlement within Melgund. “The decision on whether the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice