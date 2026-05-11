Smith sees progress on pipeline deal with Ottawa after Carney meeting

By David Baxter Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday she was feeling far more confident about the prospects for a new pipeline following a meeting in Ottawa with Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier in the day. “This morning I said ‘if’ a deal gets signed, and afterwards I said ‘when’ a deal gets signed. So that is an indication of my improved level of confidence after talking through some of the areas that we found that were of disagreement,” Smith told reporters in Ottawa a few hours after her discussion with the prime minister. Smith said this progress comes at a crucial time — as activists in her province push for a referendum on separation — and it could demonstrate to Albertans that “Canada can work.” Organizers behind a petition…
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