Tsawwassen First Nation’s treaty generation comes of age

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Delta Optimist For the first time in modern history, a generation of Tsawwassen members is entering adulthood having never known life under the Indian Act. Effective April 3, 2009, the Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN) set a precedent Final Agreement. The Treaty is a tri-partite agreement between Canada, B.C., and the TFN. To this new generation, having their own government, their own land-use laws, and their own services isn’t a “political victory”—it’s just Tuesday. The Evolution to Governance version 2.0 “Seventeen years into self-government, Tsawwassen First Nation has moved well beyond the transition phase and into refinement,” said the Nation. TFN is among the first to demonstrate how to balance high-density urban economic development, such as Tsawwassen Mills, with traditional sovereignty. The early years…
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