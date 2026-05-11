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Youth forum speaker offers Membertou teens help for hard times

May 11, 2026 64 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Youth helping youth was on full display last week when dozens of young people met in Membertou to discuss their own issues and priorities. How to deal with anxiety, trauma and grief was the topic of Sophia Rae, a second-year psychology student at Acadia University. Even at her young age, the 20-year-old Rae has impressive credentials. A singer-songwriter, she is also a public speaker who shares her personal journey with trauma. She created an award-winning program called Resilient Youth that focuses on mental health and trauma. Her goal is to provide evidence-based mental health tools that are both effective and legitimate to both educators and young people. She goes directly into schools to educate youth and train teachers on how…

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