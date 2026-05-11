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Public health supervisor credits her success to her Indigenous upbringing

May 11, 2026 55 views

By Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yellowknifer Lorie Steinwand is celebrating National Nurses Week with gratitude for her NWT roots. Steinwand, supervisor of public health at the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority (HRHSSA), has been a registered nurse since 2007, and has worked with the HRHSSA for 19 years. “I’m Dehcho Metis. I originate from the Zhahti Kue, Fort Providence,” she said. “A lot of my teachings were gifted to me by my family, and grandparents.” To Steinwand, healthcare is a part of an interconnected ecosystem, one that we all live in. She says her relationship with her grandmother helped guide her into a career in healthcare. She describes her grandmother as someone who cared deeply for her community and her family, and she taught Steinwand the…

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