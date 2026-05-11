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First Indigenous person graduates from UVic English Department with a PhD

May 11, 2026 66 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa A Nuu-chah-nulth woman is the first Indigenous person to graduate from the University of Victoria (UVic) English Department with a doctoral degree in Philosophy, according to the department chair. Alana Sayers, 38, successfully defended her dissertation about what it means to be Nuu-chah-nulth on April 15, with her four-year-old son Taryn and her niece and nephew looking on. “That was important to me, wanting them to be there to witness that, because that’s how we do things, you bring the young people,” said Sayers, who is from Hupačasath First Nation in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island and Alexander First Nation near Edmonton, Alberta. “I feel like the strongest version of myself and I’m glad that it was this version of me that…

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