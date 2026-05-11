National News
ticker

Argentina’s hot spot for Antarctic cruises insists it didn’t cause the hantavirus outbreak

May 11, 2026 38 views

By Isabel Debre BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Officials in Argentina’s Tierra del Fuego province are challenging the idea that the ongoing deadly hantavirus outbreak may have emerged there, pushing instead for investigations into the other Argentine provinces that passengers visited before boarding the ill-fated Atlantic cruise ship. Current and former officials in the archipelago at the southernmost point of South America insist that the virus did not originate from the trash heap in Ushuaia that national health authorities named earlier this week as the most likely place two Dutch tourists contracted it while bird-watching. “I believe we are facing a smear campaign against this destination,” Juan Facundo Petrina, the province’s director of epidemiology, told reporters Friday in a press conference from Ushuaia. Federal officials didn’t contact local authorities initially…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

“Mental health is not the absence of internal or external challenges”: Nunavut neuroscience student

May 11, 2026 47

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Karen Aglukark has been studying psychology…

Read more
National News

Advocates call for B.C. to implement a Red Dress Alert during Kamloops walk

May 11, 2026 49

Roughly 150 community members gathered to remember and honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous…

Read more