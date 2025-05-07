National News
ticker

Potlotek partnering in Valley solar energy project

May 7, 2025 43 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Potlotek First Nation and AI Renewables are partnering in a new solar energy project for Brooklyn, Annapolis County. Brooklyn Solar will be part of the province’s Community Solar Program which allows people to subscribe to solar gardens for clean electricity at a reduced cost. The province is contributing $960,000 to help build the solar garden, which will produce 4.8 megawatts. Potlotek First Nation, located on the shores of Bras d’Or Lake in Cape Breton is a Mi’kmaq community of about 800 members and has a rich and significant history. Known historically as Chapel Island, the area has been a sacred gathering place for the Mi’kmaq people for centuries. “Potlotek’s involvement in clean energy is a powerful step towards honouring the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

N.S. police scale back search for two children, say little chance they are alive

May 7, 2025 44

By Lyndsay Armstrong NOVA SCOTIA-Police have scaled back a search for two children reported missing from…

Read more
National News

Northland asking province and feds for education improvements

May 7, 2025 43

By Pearl Lorentzen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader Northland is advocating both the provincial and…

Read more