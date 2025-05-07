Potlotek partnering in Valley solar energy project

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Potlotek First Nation and AI Renewables are partnering in a new solar energy project for Brooklyn, Annapolis County. Brooklyn Solar will be part of the province’s Community Solar Program which allows people to subscribe to solar gardens for clean electricity at a reduced cost. The province is contributing $960,000 to help build the solar garden, which will produce 4.8 megawatts. Potlotek First Nation, located on the shores of Bras d’Or Lake in Cape Breton is a Mi’kmaq community of about 800 members and has a rich and significant history. Known historically as Chapel Island, the area has been a sacred gathering place for the Mi’kmaq people for centuries. “Potlotek’s involvement in clean energy is a powerful step towards honouring the…



