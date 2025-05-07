First Nations must be part of Alberta separation debate, says Piikani Nation chief

By Somya Lohia, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin’ the Breeze Piikani Nation Chief Troy Knowlton is voicing firm opposition to recent moves by the Alberta government that critics say are advancing a separatist agenda, warning that any steps toward separation must respect treaty rights and cannot proceed without First Nations’ consent. In a statement issued May 1, Knowlton emphasized that treaties 6, 7 and 8 predate the formation of Alberta and remain legally binding. “Those are treaties with the Crown, and Alberta lacks the authority to interfere with or negate those treaties,” he said. “Proceeding down a path towards separation cannot be undertaken without the consent of Alberta’s First Nations.” Knowlton added that Indigenous communities will “aggressively protect” their treaty and inherent rights. “We will require that the Crown’s obligations…



