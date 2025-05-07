BC Hydro names new president, the day after power ‘action plan’ unveiled

BC Hydro is promoting from within for a new president and CEO. Executive vice-president of operations Charlotte Mitha will take over the top job when outgoing president Chris O’Riley retires in August. BC Hydro board chair Glen Clark says the Crown corporation is heading into a “massive growth phase” as the province looks to drive sustainable economic development. The utility’s announcement comes the day after the Ministry of Energy unveiled its Clean Power Action Plan which includes a push for up to another 5,000 gigawatt-hours per year of energy from new renewable projects. Mitha calls the plan “very ambitious” and says it can only be done through partnerships with First Nations, companies and the community. She joined BC Hydro in 2004 and says plans for the future have her feeling…



