Students learn to lead on the land in ground-breaking university program

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Canada’s first Indigenous land stewardship degree puts Indigenous law, governance and connection to land at the heart of environmental education. Hayley Toderian, 29, waited two years to enrol. Now, she’s part of the inaugural class in a groundbreaking undergraduate program at the University of British Columbia, the first of its kind. The four-year degree was created in response to growing recognition of the need for Indigenous-led approaches to land management and environmental challenges, land reclamation and environmental policy. For Toderian, who is a member of Sts’ailes First Nation (also known as Chehalis First Nation in BC), the program offered something she had been searching for a long time. She began post-secondary studies in 2019 at Langara College in general studies,…



