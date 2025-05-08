M’Chigeeng plans ground search for Juanita Migwans

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor M’CHIGEENG—On the morning of Saturday, May 10, as spring breathes its thawed sweetness across the Island, a circle of people will gather at the M’Chigeeng fire hall. They will gather with quiet purpose, lacing boots and hearts alike, for a ground search in honour of Juanita “Winnie” Migwans — a woman loved deeply, whose absence has left an ache that winds through families and communities like the Manitou River itself. The search begins at 10 am, open to all who carry a wish to help. Volunteers from across Mnidoo Mnising — Central Manitoulin, NEMI, Sheguiandah, South Baymouth — are stepping forward. Juanita’s aunt MaryDale Ashcroft and her team are driving up from Lion’s Head, six strong. Wiki Surveillance, a…



