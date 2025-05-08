Wagmatcook votes status quo on name

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Wagmatcook First Nation has concluded a 10-day community voting process to decide whether to adopt the traditional Mi’kmaq spelling of the community name, Waqmɨtkuk. The vote followed an in-depth community engagement initiative aimed at ensuring that every member—both on and off-reserve— had the opportunity to participate in this important cultural conversation. The final vote count was: 72 in favor of adopting the traditional spelling: Waqmɨtkuk and 117 in favor of keeping the current spelling of Wagmatcook. The community of just over 600 people is the oldest permanent settlement of the Mi’kmaq Nation in Nova Scotia and nestles between the shores of the Bras d’Or Lakes on one side and the Cape Breton highlands on the other. Tourists drive through the…



