B.C. Appeals Court finds agency’s decision to remove kids ‘tainted by stereotype’

The B.C. Court of Appeal says an Indigenous mother who had her four kids temporarily removed from her care by a child welfare agency was discriminated against because the agency’s view of the woman was “tainted by stereotype.” The Appeals Court ruled Thursday that a $150,000 human-rights award should be restored after the B.C. Supreme Court overturned a decision of the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal in January. The ruling says the Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services Society removed the woman’s four children in 2016, and they were returned to her care three years later. The mother, identified only as R.R. in the ruling, filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, claiming the decision to remove her kids was based on “protected characteristics” in the province’s human-rights code…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice