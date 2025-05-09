National News
ticker

Smith says sovereignty referendum provides ‘outlet’ to avoid creation of new party

May 9, 2025 113 views

By Lisa Johnson Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is fighting criticism she’s being selfish and dangerous by risking a separation referendum in part to avert the emergence of a political rival. Smith says she doesn’t support separating her province from Canada, but says Albertans have genuine grievances with the federal government, and she wants concessions from Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney. On Thursday in question period in the legislature, Opposition NDP Leader Christina Gray said Smith’s own words show she is jeopardizing national unity to bolster her own power. “Why is the premier dividing the country and our province just to avoid dividing her party?” The day before, Smith was asked on CTV News Channel if it wasn’t easier to quell separatism by taking it off the table. Smith responded, “If…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario First Nation seeks emergency relief in Federal Court over water crisis

May 9, 2025 51

A First Nation in northwestern Ontario is seeking emergency relief from the federal government to address…

Read more
National News

Oakville man faces obstruct police charge after vehicle blocks crime scene investigation

May 9, 2025 60

OHSWEKEN, ON- A 47-year-old Oakville man is facing obstruction charges after attempting to block the entrance…

Read more