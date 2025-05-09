National News
ticker

Rural Manitoba school board latest to cut educational assistants funded by Jordan’s Principle

May 9, 2025 152 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press A Manitoba school division in which four in 10 students self-identify as Indigenous is cutting 40 educational assistants in response to sweeping changes to Jordan’s Principle. “We wouldn’t have had those positions in place had we not needed them,” said Gary Wowchuk, chairman of the board of trustees in the Swan Valley School Division. “The impact is going to be felt by students that need those extra resources and by the staff who have to pick up some of the slack there.” The Swan River-based board recently learned $2.2 million in federal funding to support First Nations children during the current academic year wouldn’t be renewed for 2025-26. Superintendent Rob Tomlinson told the Free Press the administration hand-delivered letters to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario First Nation seeks emergency relief in Federal Court over water crisis

May 9, 2025 51

A First Nation in northwestern Ontario is seeking emergency relief from the federal government to address…

Read more
National News

Oakville man faces obstruct police charge after vehicle blocks crime scene investigation

May 9, 2025 60

OHSWEKEN, ON- A 47-year-old Oakville man is facing obstruction charges after attempting to block the entrance…

Read more