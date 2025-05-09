Rural Manitoba school board latest to cut educational assistants funded by Jordan’s Principle

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press A Manitoba school division in which four in 10 students self-identify as Indigenous is cutting 40 educational assistants in response to sweeping changes to Jordan’s Principle. “We wouldn’t have had those positions in place had we not needed them,” said Gary Wowchuk, chairman of the board of trustees in the Swan Valley School Division. “The impact is going to be felt by students that need those extra resources and by the staff who have to pick up some of the slack there.” The Swan River-based board recently learned $2.2 million in federal funding to support First Nations children during the current academic year wouldn’t be renewed for 2025-26. Superintendent Rob Tomlinson told the Free Press the administration hand-delivered letters to…



