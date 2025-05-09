Willowbank honours Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women

By Julia Sacco, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Lake Report Residents and visitors gathered at Willowbank on Monday to reflect on stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people (MMIWG2S+). The School of Restoration Arts hosted a red dress exhibit and unveiled what organizers say is Canada’s first MMIWG2S+ teardrop cairn during a two-day event held May 4 and 5. The retreat was organized in partnership with Kakekalanicks, De dwa da dehs nye Aboriginal Health Centre, Willowbank and the Love Garden, and aimed to provide space for community gathering, remembrance and cultural truth-telling. The exhibition, titled “If Only These Dresses Could Tell Their Story,” features 13 red dresses and/or installations contributed by Indigenous peoples from Niagara and western New York. Curated by Michele-Elise Burnett, the exhibition made…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice