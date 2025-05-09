Pacific gray whale washes up on Long Beach, DFO to conduct full necropsy

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Long Beach, B.C. – Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks Guardian Gisele Maria Martin spotted the whale floating out in rough seas in front of the Esowista Peninsula on Monday and by Wednesday the magnificent creature had found its final resting place just south of Lovekin Rock on Long Beach in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. “The first thing we did was ceremony. We did a chant for the whale,” said Martin. Then the Guardians secured a rope around the tail of the deceased juvenile gray whale to save him from the rising tide and with the help of Parks Canada, they drew lines in the sand to create a perimeter around the body. “When I first arrived, people were quite close and poking…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice