Pacific gray whale washes up on Long Beach, DFO to conduct full necropsy

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Long Beach, B.C. – Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks Guardian Gisele Maria Martin spotted the whale floating out in rough seas in front of the Esowista Peninsula on Monday and by Wednesday the magnificent creature had found its final resting place just south of Lovekin Rock on Long Beach in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. “The first thing we did was ceremony. We did a chant for the whale,” said Martin. Then the Guardians secured a rope around the tail of the deceased juvenile gray whale to save him from the rising tide and with the help of Parks Canada, they drew lines in the sand to create a perimeter around the body. “When I first arrived, people were quite close and poking…
Related Posts
Ontario First Nation seeks emergency relief in Federal Court over water crisis
May 9, 2025 50
A First Nation in northwestern Ontario is seeking emergency relief from the federal government to address…
Oakville man faces obstruct police charge after vehicle blocks crime scene investigation
May 9, 2025 59
OHSWEKEN, ON- A 47-year-old Oakville man is facing obstruction charges after attempting to block the entrance…