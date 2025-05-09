Grey whale washes ashore near Tofino, B.C. Cause of death unknown

A grey whale among a population that is listed as a special concern in Canada has washed ashore on a Vancouver Island beach. Parks Canada says the whale was spotted floating offshore on May 6, then it landed the next day on Long Beach in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Tofino. The federal agency is warning visitors to the popular beach not to touch the whale and to keep dogs on leash. The Fisheries Department says in a statement its marine mammal response team is working with Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and Parks Canada to secure the animal and perform a necropsy. It says the cause of death won’t be confirmed until after the necropsy reports are complete, which usually takes two to three months. The department says the whale…



