Grey whale washes ashore near Tofino, B.C. Cause of death unknown

A grey whale among a population that is listed as a special concern in Canada has washed ashore on a Vancouver Island beach. Parks Canada says the whale was spotted floating offshore on May 6, then it landed the next day on Long Beach in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Tofino. The federal agency is warning visitors to the popular beach not to touch the whale and to keep dogs on leash. The Fisheries Department says in a statement its marine mammal response team is working with Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and Parks Canada to secure the animal and perform a necropsy. It says the cause of death won’t be confirmed until after the necropsy reports are complete, which usually takes two to three months. The department says the whale…
Related Posts
Ontario First Nation seeks emergency relief in Federal Court over water crisis
May 9, 2025 49
A First Nation in northwestern Ontario is seeking emergency relief from the federal government to address…
Oakville man faces obstruct police charge after vehicle blocks crime scene investigation
May 9, 2025 57
OHSWEKEN, ON- A 47-year-old Oakville man is facing obstruction charges after attempting to block the entrance…