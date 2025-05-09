National News
ticker

Oakville man faces obstruct police charge after vehicle blocks crime scene investigation

May 9, 2025 58 views

OHSWEKEN, ON- A 47-year-old Oakville man is facing obstruction charges after attempting to block the entrance to a Chiefswood Road residence involved in a Six Nations Police raid of an alleged” tobacco manufacturing facility believed to be operated by a non-Indigenous criminal network who do not reside on the territory.” Six Nations Police officers  were maintaining the security of the police investigation scene at a Chiefswood Road residence May 7th at about 2:45 p.m. when they saw a vehicle in the driveway with tires deflated. Police said they were advised the driver of the vehicle used a sharp-edged knife to deflate the tires on the vehicle intentionally blocking the entrance way. Police arrested the driver at the scene . As a result  Francois  Cadieux, 47, from Oakville, Ontario was charged…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario First Nation seeks emergency relief in Federal Court over water crisis

May 9, 2025 49

A First Nation in northwestern Ontario is seeking emergency relief from the federal government to address…

Read more
National News

Grey whale washes ashore near Tofino, B.C. Cause of death unknown

May 9, 2025 150

A grey whale among a population that is listed as a special concern in Canada has…

Read more