Oakville man faces obstruct police charge after vehicle blocks crime scene investigation

OHSWEKEN, ON- A 47-year-old Oakville man is facing obstruction charges after attempting to block the entrance to a Chiefswood Road residence involved in a Six Nations Police raid of an alleged” tobacco manufacturing facility believed to be operated by a non-Indigenous criminal network who do not reside on the territory.” Six Nations Police officers were maintaining the security of the police investigation scene at a Chiefswood Road residence May 7th at about 2:45 p.m. when they saw a vehicle in the driveway with tires deflated. Police said they were advised the driver of the vehicle used a sharp-edged knife to deflate the tires on the vehicle intentionally blocking the entrance way. Police arrested the driver at the scene . As a result Francois Cadieux, 47, from Oakville, Ontario was charged…



