Federal power to sidestep Indian Act removed from major projects bill

By Alessia Passafiume The federal government’s major projects legislation was amended by opposition parties on Wednesday to withdraw the power the bill gave cabinet to sidestep the Indian Act, following weeks of criticism from First Nations leaders. But Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Nepinak Woodhouse said Thursday the “limited changes” made to the bill don’t go far enough. She still wants the government to give members of Parliament more time to study the legislation. The Liberal government’s controversial legislation, which would allow cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines, was introduced on June 6, and sailed through the committee study in about eight hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. Amendments to the bill made in committee include removing the Indian Act…
