California is to examine its Amazon oil ties following pleas from Indigenous leaders from Ecuador

June 20, 2025 80 views

By Steven Grattan And Godofredo Vasquez RICHMOND, California (AP) — An oil tanker sat docked at Chevron’s sprawling refinery in Richmond on Thursday — a visible link between California’s appetite for Amazon crude and the remote rainforest territories where it’s extracted. Just offshore, bundled in puffy jackets against the Bay wind, Indigenous leaders from Ecuador’s Amazon paddled kayaks through choppy waters, calling attention to the oil expansion threatening their lands. Their visit to California helped prompt the state Senate to introduce a landmark resolution urging officials to examine the state’s role in importing crude from the Amazon. The move comes as Ecuador’s government prepares to auction off 14 new oil blocks — covering more than 2 million hectares of rainforest, much of it Indigenous territory — in a 2026 bidding…

