First Nations leaders in Alberta call on feds to scrap Bill C-5

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Treaty 6 and 8 First Nations leadership have joined fellow First Nations leaders across Canada to call on the federal government to scrap its proposed One Canadian Economy Act, also known as Bill C-5. The legislation, which was introduced in the House of Commons on June 6, has two components—reducing barriers to inter-provincial trade and enabling the government to fast-track infrastructure projects, including mines, ports and pipelines, that it deems to be in the “national interest.” The latter part of the bill, which would reduce the average time for a project’s completion from five to two years, has raised red flags for First Nations leaders, who fear it will undermine Treaty rights, as well as the right to “free, prior…