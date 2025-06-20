National News
ticker

First Nations leaders in Alberta call on feds to scrap Bill C-5

June 20, 2025 94 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Treaty 6 and 8 First Nations leadership have joined fellow First Nations leaders across Canada to call on the federal government to scrap its proposed One Canadian Economy Act, also known as Bill C-5. The legislation, which was introduced in the House of Commons on June 6, has two components—reducing barriers to inter-provincial trade and enabling the government to fast-track infrastructure projects, including mines, ports and pipelines, that it deems to be in the “national interest.” The latter part of the bill, which would reduce the average time for a project’s completion from five to two years, has raised red flags for First Nations leaders, who fear it will undermine Treaty rights, as well as the right to “free, prior…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Want to plant trees to offset fossil fuels? You’d need all of North and Central America, study finds

June 20, 2025 77

By Melina Walling Planting trees has plenty of benefits, but this popular carbon-removal method alone can’t…

Read more
National News

California is to examine its Amazon oil ties following pleas from Indigenous leaders from Ecuador

June 20, 2025 81

By Steven Grattan And Godofredo Vasquez RICHMOND, California (AP) — An oil tanker sat docked at…

Read more