First-year student honoured to be chosen for Reconciliation in Action Award

June 20, 2025 84 views

By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald Graduates at the Prince Albert Campus of Saskatchewan Polytechnic crossed the stage at the Art Hauser Centre on Thursday. The convocation ceremony took place in two parts with a morning and afternoon session. Jade Littlechief, a first-year student in Resource and Environmental Law program, received the Reconciliation in Action Award. Littlechief, who is originally from White Bear First Nations in the southeast, said he was shocked to be recognized as a first-year student. “I was very surprised, but also it was a very big boost, and with how I feel about education and all that I’m very honoured to be selected for it,” he said. “I know that the best way I could explain is (to say) I wasn’t…

